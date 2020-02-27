Marrow set to wrap up historic career at Hampton

HAMPTON (WAVY) – Ed Joyner first offered Jermaine Marrow a scholarship when Marrow was only in eighth grade.

” He was a loud-mouth little guy, now,” said Joyner, who’s been the head coach at Hampton University for the last 14 years.

Marrow has backed up every bit of smack talk; whether it was averaging 31 points a game during his senior season at Heritage High School, or becoming Hampton’s all-time leading scorer.

Marrow surpassed Rick Mahorn’s all-time mark of 2,418 career points earlier this season. ” It really hasn’t registered,” said Marrow, who needs only 20 points to break Virginia’s all-time Division I mark, set by VMI’s Reggie Williams.

“It’s mind-blowing to me, a record that stood for 40 years and a guy who was in the NBA and won a championship. It’s crazy to think about.”

Then again, Marrow had been thinking about breaking Hampton’s all-time scoring record since he began his freshman year. ” Of course, you think at the time, he’s a 17-year old kid just talking, but he actually did it,” said Joyner.

Marrow and the Pirates will take on Radford on Thursday night, and will close out the regular season against USC-Upstate on Saturday. There’s only one thing left on his list that he is yet to accomplish, and that is to hang a championship banner.

“I know if I get that (Big South Conference) championship, it’s stamped, and I know I”m the greatest player ever to come through Hampton,” said Marrow.