PORTSMOUTH, VA. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police are investigating after a man was shot on Broad Street early Tuesday morning.

Police say the shooting happened in the 700 block of Broad Street around 12:36 a.m. Paramedics took the man to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The shooting was one of at least three across Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

The first shooting happened late Monday night at Randolph Street and Elm Avenue. A man was shot and taken to the hospital with a non life-threatening injury.

A 17-year-old male also went to the hospital with a gunshot wound early Tuesday morning. Dispatchers said the scene was in the 2900 block of Berkley Avenue.

No other information has been released.

