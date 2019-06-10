Man charged following tactical situation in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man is in custody following a domestic assault call late Sunday.

Adam James Robertson (Credit: Newport News Police Department)

Newport News police say at 8:47 p.m., officers responded to the 1st block of Helen Drive for a report of a domestic assault.

When they arrived on scene, officers make contact with a woman outside who said she was physically assaulted by an adult male known to her.

Officers attempted to make contact with the man inside the residence, but were unsuccessful. Tactical units were then called to assist.

The suspect, 41-year-old Adam James Robertson, was later taken into custody. There were no injuries reported.

Police say Robertson is charged with assault on a family member, third offense.