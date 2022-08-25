VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Gary Morton the man charged in the death of Virginia Beach mother Marie Covington, is set to appear in Norfolk General District Court this morning for an arraignment.

The 43-year-old is charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm.

Covington’s family reported her missing last Thursday. An Ashanti Alert was sent out on Saturday, but was canceled hours later. Her remains were found in Norfolk.

Morton was arrested early Saturday morning by a state trooper after being spotted driving Covington’s car.

Morton was arraigned Monday morning in Chesapeake on the following charges: possession of a firearm by a convicted violent felon, disregard for law enforcement command/continue to drive-endanger, DWI 1st offense, reckless driving (115/60), and driving without a license. He is due back in court in Chesapeake for a preliminary hearing on October 13.

He also faces an abduction by force without justification charge in Virginia Beach.

Court records show Morton has charges pending in Norfolk Circuit Court for strangulation, abduction by force/intimidation assault and battery, and damage of property. A grand jury indicted him on these charges in December 2021 and he is due in court November 7.