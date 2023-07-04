LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WAVY) – The man accused of killing a Norfolk woman in Las Vegas was recently granted bond.

He still remains behind bars right now and hasn’t made bail, but the victim’s mother said she felt angry and hurt the day she found out her daughter’s killer could possibly get out of jail.

Dyamond Hamilton, who is also known as “90 Splitz” was an aspiring rapper who moved out to Vegas to pursue her music career in 2021.

“I listen to it all the time,” said Monique Hamilton when talking about her daughter’s music. “I look at her videos all the time just so I can see her.”

Monique Hamilton said her life was forever changed on March 2. Dyamond was supposed to fly home the next day for her Mom’s birthday.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say Dyamond Hamilton and Mack were fighting in their apartment over Mack moving out.

Police say a friend was visiting Dyamond the night of the shooting and told them the two were fighting in the doorway of Mack’s room.

The witness said Hamilton then walked back into her bedroom and Mack followed her.

The witness said they heard around 10 gunshots and saw Mack put a handgun in his pocket and go back into his bedroom.

The police report said the witness called 911 and tried to help Dyamond. Officers say a second 911 call came directly from Mack, saying he shot his roommate.

“He shot at her 22 times, but 17 bullets went in her, all from the back,” said Monique Hamilton. “He stayed there until the police came and said it was self defense at first, but then he changed it and said that he felt threatened.”

Mack originally told police Dyamond pointed a gun at him. Police say the self defense claims didn’t match up with the evidence in the case.

They say although Hamilton did have a gun, it wasn’t found near her.

During Mack’s preliminary hearing, Monique Hamilton said he told the courts he felt threatened by Dyamond.

“She’s 109 pounds, 5-foot-2 and he’s 6 feet something and 200-and-something pounds, so I don’t know how he felt threatened,” said Monique.

According to jail records, Mack was given a $150,000 dollar bond, but he still remains behind bars.

Monique said the day she found out she was angry.

“I just don’t understand how someone can cold-blooded kill someone and get a bond,” Monique Hamilton said. “Today I’m still angry and I just don’t understand. I don’t get it at all.”

Monique said another reason the bond hurts so much is because her son is in a Virginia prison on a malicious wounding charge for a shooting back in 2017. She said in six years he’s never been given a bond.

“If he’s going to do 10 years for shooting someone, but not killing them, then how can someone who killed someone get a bond,” Monique Hamilton said.

She said the thought of Mack getting out is concerning.

“If he does get out, will he hurt someone else or kill someone else?” she said.

Monique wears Dyamond’s picture around her neck everyday, along with her ashes inside a music note charm necklace.

She said it’s difficult being so far away during this process.

“I’ve called the prosecuting attorney every day for the last week since the preliminary hearing and I’ve heard nothing,” Monique Hamilton said. “I just would like some answers and no one seems to want to talk.”

She said because of the distance, it’s difficult to be at every court hearing, but she wants people to know she’s still fighting for justice for her daughter.

“I just want them to know that she has people here that care, that I can’t be in Vegas, but we care,” Monique Hamilton said. “She has a mother and father and siblings that care, friends that care and that we miss her dearly.”

She said she wants to get ahold of the prosecutor because she definitely wants to be there if this case goes to trial.

“I really don’t want to go through that, but it’s looking like there’s going to be a trial,” said Monique. “I just hope that a jury will convict him.”

Mack is expected to be back in court this Thursday, July 6 at 9 a.m. for his arraignment hearing. He’s facing an open murder charge.

As for Dyamond’s music, Monique Hamilton also said that Dyamond’s sister performed at the BET Awards in California recently. She hopes to continue Dyamond’s dream of being up on that stage since her life was cut short.

“I think she’s opening up the doors for my daughter because she’s applied to a lot of things since her death and she’s been accepted, too, so I think that’s Dyamond,” Monique Hamilton said. “I really do.”