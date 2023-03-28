(WAVY) – There was a lot of local college basketball activity on Tuesday afternoon.

Mekhi Long, who announced earlier in the month that he is leaving Old Dominion, is reportedly transferring to Virginia Tech.

Long was ODU’s leading rebounder and he led the Sun Belt in double-doubles.

After starting his college career at Rhode Island, Long will have one year of eligibility with the Hokies.

In Big Ten news, Illinois freshman guard Jayden Epps announced on Twitter that he is entering the transfer portal.

The Suffolk native averaged 10 points per game for the Illini last season.

During his sophomore season at King’s Fork High School, Epps averaged 26 points, six rebounds, six assists and four steals.

He played his final high school season at Combine Academy in North Carolina.

Epps originally committed to Providence College before going to Illinois.

Ed Cooley was the Providence coach at the time, but left the Friars to take the Georgetown head coaching job last week.

And finally, back-to-back MEAC Player of the Year Joe Bryant Jr. has been selected to play in the National Association of Basketball Coaches All-Star game.

Bryant is the only player from an HBCU school to be chosen to play in the event.

The guard averaged 17.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game this season.

During his time at NSU, Bryant helped lead the Spartans to back-to-back MEAC Tournament championships.

The Spartans lost in the conference championship game last month.

The NABC All-Star game will take place this Friday in Houston and will be broadcast on the CBS Sports Network.