Local teen surfer, Rachel Wilson, talks early success and career goals

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – “What it feels like to be on a board, it’s like nothing else.”

That’s how 16-year-old Rachel Wilson describes surfing. It’s how the Virginia Beach native felt stepping on her first surfboard at just 8 years old, and it’s a feeling she hopes to carry throughout her professional career.

“My goal is by 19 or 20 to qualify for the World Tour,” Wilson said. “It’s the top 17 girls in the entire world that compete against each other in ten events and whoever has done the best in ten events wins the world title.”

According to the World Surf League rankings, Wilson is ranked No. 22 in the North American region of the Women’s Junior Tour.

“I just have always loved surfing, especially as I’ve gotten older, I’ve just loved it more and more,” Wilson said. “I just really love the competitive environment and surfing my best against other really amazing surfers.”