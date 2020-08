VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) – Rachel Wilson, 17, became the first female to advance to the pro event finals of the East Coast Surfing Championship.

Wilson, who was home-schooled and taking classes at Tidewater Community College, finished fourth in the finals. Noah Schweizer from Florida took the title and the $2,500 first-place check, while another hometown favorite, Michael Dunphy, finished runner-up for a second straight year.