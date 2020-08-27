Local surf pro Dunphy aims for second ECSC title

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) – Last year, Michael Dunphy fell one wave short of his second win at his hometown event. Though the field, and the event itself looks very different this time around, Dunphy is back at the oceanfront, looking for his second title at the pro finals of the East Coast Surfing Championships.

“It’s fun to come back and compete,” said Dunphy, who enters as the top-ranked pro surfer in the field (10th in the World Surf League).

“I get to see all my friends and family, who I haven’t seen in a while, and I also come back to surf an event.”

Because of travel restrictions due to COVID-19, there are no international competitors. And because the event’s two biggest sponsors, Vans and Monster Engery Drink pulled out, the overall purse dropped from $100,000 to a mere $10,000.

Both of those factors mean a far less competitive field, but Dunphy isn’t under-estimating anyone. He hasn’t surfed a competitive event since the Australian Open back in mid-March.

“It’s basically been six months of not competing, which has basically been probably the longest span I’ve gone with not competing since I started when I was maybe 12,” he said.

Dunphy looks to celebrate a second career title at ECSC, and the first since he won it in 2014. “Definitely winning is a huge night-and-day compared to when I won,” said Dunphy.

“Compared to when I won, the whole town felt like it was going to burn down that night. Yeah, it’s a little more fun when I win.”