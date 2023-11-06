HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The Teen Town Hall hosted by the Hampton Youth Commission is all about giving youth a voice to change the future of Hampton.

During the meeting, special guest Hampton Mayor Donnie Tuck answered questions from teens, giving them insight into his job.

Tuck told the group about the importance of teens getting involved in local government.

“We welcome your thoughts,” he said. “We want to know what you are thinking. We want to know the challenges you are facing.”

One teen asked him about his plans moving forward.

“I think one of the things we want to try to do is again make this a safe place,” Tuck said. “We have a lot of initiatives around youth reduction slash prevention.”

He invited the Hampton Youth Commission to Wednesday’s council meeting.

Tuck wanted them to present during mayor’s comments to show off the work the organization does.