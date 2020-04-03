Live Now
Local first responders and medical workers need critical supply donations

PENINSULA, Va. (WAVY) — The shortage of personal protection equipment supplies is being felt across the state and across the nation. Local first responders and medical workers say they are running dangerously low and are pleading for help from the community. 

10 On Your Side’s Don Roberts speaks with Steve Pincus from the Peninsula Emergency Medical Services Council on how to get involved and donate these much-needed items.

“We do need N-95 masks and that’s one of the greatest needs,” said Pincus. “Eyeshields and face shields, non-latex gloves, disposable gowns, unopened cleaning wipes with bleach and hand sanitizer,” are also among the essential life-saving items list.  

To donate Visit www.peninsulas.vaems.org or call Steve Pincus (804) 693-6234.

