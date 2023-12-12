NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A cup of Joe to help some former GI Joes — and sailors, marines, airmen and coastguardsmen.

Neptune’s Fury, a Norfolk coffee company, is donating part of its revenue to VFW Post 2894 in Chesapeake. The organization needs a boost after making a major difference in the lives of military families.

Owner Jason Walker found out about the VFW through his brother-in-law Joe Smith, an Army veteran himself. Walker had switched a couple years ago from brewing beer to coffee, starting Neptune’s Fury on the Lobby Level of Dominion Tower.

While Walker was pouring his energies into transforming a former restaurant into a café with a lovely view of the river, VFW Post 2894 in Chesapeake continued to transform an old fire station into its new headquarters in Hickory.

It’s the same VFW we chronicled earlier this year, in which it transformed a Chesapeake house after a military couple got nearly $100,000 for repairs and renovations.

Walker’s brother-in-law was watching.

“It was actually a story I saw on Channel 10 about them rebuilding a veteran’s house that had a bunch of floor damage to it,” Smith said, and he decided to join the post.

“He started telling me about all the amazing things they’re doing out in the community and so we decided to step in and help where we could,” Walker said.

So Walker and Smith collaborated on a limited-edition blend, Veteran’s Harbor. When you buy a bag of Veteran’s Harbor in store or online, $5 will go toward the VFW and its renovations.

“We did a nice, dark complex roast for all the veterans,” Walker said. “They like it pretty intense.”

The kind of strong coffee Smith remembers from his days as a door gunner on a Blackhawk helicopter during Operations Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom.

“I have sent a mass communication to everyone I ever served with,” Smith said. “People in Washington state all the way to Fort Bragg are ordering the coffee.”

“We just started this month, but we’ve already sold a ton, so the veterans love coffee,” Walker said with a laugh. He plans to continue donating a portion of the revenue from Veteran’s Harbor through the end of January.