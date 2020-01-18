Local “Big Three” have NSU off to 3-0 conference start

NORFOLK (WAVY) – Steven Whitley’s nickname is “Diesel.” Take one look at the senior point guard, and it’s fitting. At 6-foot-3, 215 pounds, the graduate of Booker T. Washington High School is built like a truck.

Another nickname he’s earned is “big brother.”

Whitley has long been considered a mentor to two of his teammates. “That’s somebody I would look up to when I was younger watching him play AAU (basketball),” said sophomore guard Joe Bryant.

Bryant was part of a big three that won a state championship at Lake Taylor High School. Before that, he was a childhood teammate of Whitley’s, playing youth football and basketball.

“He’s always been like a younger brother to me,” said Whitley.

Junior guard Devante Carter is the third part of the Spartan big three. Once a four-star recruit at Woodside High School in Newport News, Carter spent last season at Odessa College before being convinced to join his childhood friend in Norfolk.

“The only thing I said was, ‘I just need you to tag along and help me win a championship,'” said Whitley.

While there is still plenty of basketball left to play, NSU is off to a 3-0 start in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, and looking to avenge last year’s loss in the MEAC Tournament championship game.

“It would be surreal if I”m able to win with these two guys my last year; my little guys, my little brothers,” said Whitley.