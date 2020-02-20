1  of  37
Little League phenom Mo’ne Davis begins softball career at Hampton

HAMPTON (WAVY) – Remember the name, Mo’ne Davis? It’s hard to forget. At just 13 years old, she took the nation by storm when she became the first female ever to pitch a shutout in the Little League World Series.

“Mo’ne” became a national phenomenon. She was the first little league player ever to make the cover of Sports Illustrated, enjoyed time on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” and even took superstar actor and comedian Kevin Hart to the hole in the NBA’s All-Star Celebrity game.

All that was six years ago. “I always think about how fast it went because it all seemed like it happened two days ago,” said Davis.

These days, she’s a freshman third baseman playing for the Hampton University Lady Pirates.

” Basically just another freshman that came in,” said Davis. While it seems impossible to ignore the star power now wearing a Lady Pirates uniform, her teammates and coaches see her as just another part of the family.

“We didn’t want to make her feel uncomfortable or anything like that. So, we just play as a team and she’s just a team player,” said infielder Jackie Gonzalez.

The fact that Davis is even playing softball came as a surprise, even to Hampton head coach Angela Nicholson. During her time playing little league, Davis was passionate about basketball, and even said her dream was to one day play in the WNBA.

That dream soon faded, and after three years of playing high school softball, she decided to play at the collegiate level. What she may lack in experience, she makes up for in ability.

” She has all the intangibles; beautiful swing, great on the infield, everything was just perfect,” said Nicholson. Through six games this year, Davis has four hits and four runs batted in.

As a student, Davis is studying journalism, and one day hopes to be a sports broadcaster.

“The overall goal I want to have my own TV show for athletes, just where athletes can be themselves, can do goofy things, show the side that people don’t normally get to see,” she said.

“That’s the main goal that I want to have, but also just want to help people out in general, especially young girls who want to play sports.”

