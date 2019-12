LYNCHBURG (WAVY) — The dynasty continues at Lake Taylor high school. The Titans, playing for the Class 4 state title, capped up off their playoff run by defeating Tuscarora 34-14.



Quarterback Jeffrey Foster threw 3 first half half touchdowns and the Titans never looked back.



Running back Malik Newton, who surpassed the 2,000 rushing mark for his career, added a pair of scores.

It’s the third state championship for coach Hank Sawyer.