(WAVY) – The high school basketball season is in full swing and on Tuesday night, the Sportswrap paid a visit to two high profile games.

In public school action, Lake Taylor improved to 10-4 after defeating its crosstown rivals Booker T. Washington 59-50.

The loss dropped the Bookers to 8-4.

Lake Taylor is back at it on Saturday when the Titans travel to Newport News to take on Heritage.

Booker T. Washington is back in action on Wednesday when it plays at Indian River.

In private school action, Cape Henry defeated Norfolk Academy 57-40 in front of a raucous crowd in Virginia Beach.

Cape Henry improves to 9-5 and plays at Steward (Richmond) on Saturday.

Norfolk Academy falls to 9-7 and next plays at Nansemond-Suffolk Academy on Thursday.