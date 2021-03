VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) -- The City of Virginia Beach will help Naval Air Station Oceana find new opportunities for the land and services on base that aren't deemed critical to the U.S. Navy's overall readiness.

Virginia Beach City Council on Tuesday voted unanimously to enter into a non-binding agreement with the Navy, which was described as "critical" in a 135-page real estate consultant's report on "Future Base Design." The agreement could help dramatically change the longtime physical landscape around the massive military jet base.