Lake Taylor falls to Salem in Class 4 state title game 28-20

NORFOLK (WAVY) – Lake Taylor came up short in its bid to win back to back Class 4 state championships.

Playing in front of a home crowd of 1,000 fans, the Titans fell to Salem from Salem 28-20.

Lake Taylor led 6-0 at the half behind a pair of field goals from quarterback Jeffrey Foster.

Salem opened the second half with a 56 yard touchdown run by Zavione Wood to give the Spartans a 7-6 lead.

The Titans countered on a 21-yard touchdown pass from Jeffrey Foster to Pierre Royster to put the Titans back on top 12-7.

The Titans suffered several injuries during the game and their defense had trouble stopping Zavione Wood who ran for 220 yards and three touchdowns.

Lake Taylor made it interesting in the final minutes when Foster connected with Camauri Hunter on a touchdown pass and two point conversion to cut the Salem lead to 28-20.

The Titans could not recover the ensuing onside kick and its Salem that takes home the Class 4 crown.

“Words can’t say how proud I am of them to get there,” Lake Taylor coach Hank Sawyer said. ” Losing is no fun, but it makes you a better man…..you have to show character and class when you lose.”

Because of an enrollment decrease, Lake Taylor will move down from Class 4 to Class 3 next season.