Lafayette gets ready for state title showdown against Lord Botetourt

WILLIAMSBURG (WAVY) — Lafayette High School has a storied football tradition, and this Saturday, the Rams will try to win their first state championship since 2001.

Lafayette will play for the Class 3 crown when it hosts Lord Botetourt.

Both teams come into the game with undefeated records.

Lord Botetourt is a big team, so the Cavaliers will have a size advantage over the Rams, but Lafayette counters with a top-tier offensive line and an offensive scheme that features misdirection plays, which often poses problems for opposing defenses.

One of Lafayette’s top players, Mike Green, has already signed with Virginia, and declined an opportunity to enroll early at UVA, partly because he wanted a chance to win a state championship.

“We’re known for getting to the playoffs and folding sometimes,” Green said. “But this year we’ve got something special going on and we’re proud for coming this far.”

Longtime coach Andy Linn knows he has a squad capable of winning it all, something the loyal following in Williamsburg has been waiting to happen again for 20 years.

“Where we are now has been huge for Lafayette High School,” Linn said. “This state championship would be great for these guys.”

Kickoff is 2:00 at Wanner Stadium. 1,000 fans will be allowed to attend and tickets can be purchased at https://gofan.co/app/school/VHSL.