Lady Monarchs rout Louisiana Tech behind Young’s double-double

NORFOLK (WAVY) – Amari Young scored a team and career-high 21 points to go along with 16 rebounds, as Old Dominion dominated Louisiana Tech 77-61.

The Lady Monarchs (18-3, 8-1 in Conference USA) earned their seventh straight win, and remained perfect at Chartway Arena.

Aziah Hudson kept a hot hand from beyond the arc, connecting on six of her 11 three-point tries. She finished the game with 20 points.

ODU remains only a game behind first place Rice (14-6, 9-0 in CUSA) in the conference standings.