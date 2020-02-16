Lady Monarchs hold off upset-minded North Texas 71-66

NORFOLK (WAVY) – With a flood of pink in the stands at Chartway Arena, first-place Old Dominion followed up what was their biggest win in a decade on Thursday with a less-than-pretty 71-66 win over North Texas on Saturday.

Victoria Morris led the Lady Monarchs (22-3, 12-1 in Conference USA) with 17 points. Taylor Edwards scored 14 points and grabbed nine rebounds in the win.

“With a team like us, with a young team, we just have to handle success, and I don’t think we handled success really good,” said Morris. “We came out really flat, we didn’t have a lot of energy. Just moving forward to the next game, Marshall and Charlotte, we got to come out way better.”

