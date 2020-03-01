Knight scores 20 in final home game, leads William & Mary past Elon 86-79

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Nathan Knight had 20 points in his final home game as William & Mary beat Elon 86-79. Marcus Sheffield II led the Phoenix with 27 points.

The Tribe (21-10, 13-5 in Colonial Athletic Association) have earned 21 wins for the first time since 1950. Knight’s senior teammate Andy Van Vliet scored 17 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, while graduate Quin Blair added 14 points off the bench.

William & Mary gets a week off before heading to Washington D.C. for the CAA Tournament. The Tribe will either play Elon or James Madison in the quarterfinal round on Sunday.