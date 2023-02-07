(WAVY) – The high school basketball regular season is winding down. One team that will be a contender for the Class 4 state title is King’s Fork.

The Bulldogs lost in the state semis last year, but this year King’s Fork has been one of the top teams in the area.

On Tuesday night, King’s Fork (16-3) won its 11th consecutive game when it knocked off Nansemond River (13-6) 70-38.

All of the Bulldogs losses have been to teams out of state.

Also on Tuesday, Maury (12-4) bounced back from Saturday’s setback against Cape Henry by defeating cross town rivals Booker T. Washington 65-37.

Casey Jones led Maury with 17 points, Evan Taylor added 16.