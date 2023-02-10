(WAVY) – The high school basketball regular season is winding down and on Friday night, a team that many consider to be a state title contender in Class 4 was put to the test.

But King’s Fork was up for the challenge and passed, winning its 12th consecutive game after defeating Western Branch 71-47.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Bulldogs had to earn the win. The game was tied at 17-17 after the first quarter and took the lead on King’s Fork (17-3) in the second quarter after a put back by Jahzari Priester.

The Bulldogs then went on a run to take a 39-31 halftime lead.

In the second half, it was all King’s Fork despite a resilient effort by Western Branch (11-10) in the first half.

In action at the Beach District, coach Darren Sanderlin’s Kempsville Chiefs team snapped a five-game losing streak by defeating Cox 55-45.

Kempsville (11-11) led by as many as 15 points and held on for the win over a Cox team that had won five of its last six games.

The Falcons fall to 14-7 after the setback against the Chiefs.