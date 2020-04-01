Kindergartner offers good deeds in time of need

Video

by: WMBF

Posted: / Updated:

(WMBF) — Part of Myrtle Beach kindergartner Ellis Kerridge’s new home-schooling routine is finding ways to help others.

He began last week by taking lunch to nurses and doctors at South Carolina’s Conway Medical Center as part of his ‘social studies outing.’ He also decided to channel his creative side for his neighbors.

Ellis said it makes him happy to be a helper during this time of need, and he’s working to that in his neighborhood as well. He’s delivered colorful letters to his neighbor’s mailboxes to let them know if they need anything, he’s there.

Coronavirus Updates/Resources on WAVY.com

Read more: https://bit.ly/340ngEA

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Symptoms of Coronavirus
Fever
Cough
Shortness of Breath
Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure.
Stay Healthy

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects especially your cell phone.

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories