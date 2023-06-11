(WAVY) – The Kellam boys soccer team captured the schools first state championship on Sunday when the Knights won the Class 6 crown after defeating John Lewis of Springfield 1-0.

After a scoreless first half, Freshman Jashaun Johnson provided all the scoring Kellam would need when he scored two minutes into the second half.

Kellam’s defense has been stellar all season.

In the Knights 21 consecutive wins, they’ve surrendered just six goals.

The win over John Lewis was Kellam’s eighth-straight shutout win.

Kellam’s state title win capped off a great spring sports season for boys soccer in Hampton Roads.

Princess Anne won the Class 5 state title, Jamestown won in Class 4 and Northampton won the Class 1 state championship.