VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) – It was a banner year boys soccer in Hampton Roads this year.

Four schools from the area won state championships.

Northampton won the Class 1 state title, Jamestown won it all in Class 4, Princess Anne took home the Class 5 crown and Class 6, Kellam won the first boys soccer state title in school history and the Knights did it in dominating fashion.

The Knights won the state crown after defeating John Lewis 1-0 on Sunday.

In an ironic twist, on a team led by 12 seniors, it was freshman Jashaun Johnson that scored the go-ahead goal for the Knights.

“I showed him the run I wanted him to make and it was the exact situation that happened two minutes into the second half and it just presented itself,” head coach Craig Powers said.

The state title capped a perfect 20-0 season for Kellam and the Knights were so dominant they only surrendered five goals the entire season.

“Our first goal was an undefeated season, we accomplished that,” senior Joshua Farales Nevins said. “Next was states, we finished off strong and got the state champ that we wanted.”

Craig Powers has been the head coach at Kellam since 2004 and he’s had a lot of good teams but never a state championship team until this year.

“Not gonna lie, it was a relief, “Powers said. “Relief for about five seconds, then I was happy. It was nerve racking the whole weekend, it’s probably the happiest I’ve been for a while.”