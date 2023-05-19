VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) – The Kellam boys and girls soccer teams wrapped up undefeated regular seasons on Friday night.

The girls squad defeated Cox 2-0 behinds goals from Abbie Smith and Jashrya Johnson in the victory.

Kellam outscored its opponents 69-2 during their undefeated stretch. The Knights will take a 15-0 record into the playoffs.

“There’s something about this team, they love each other,” head coach Mario Hurdle said. “The focus has to stay there and we need to keep our eyes on the prize. We’re a good team but if we want to do special things, we’ve gotta be great.”

“Our team chemistry is the best,” senior Elle Ochave said. “Coming back with five seniors I think we are really strong and we can make it all the way.”

Kellam lost in the state championship game last season to Yorktown 1-0. It also lost to Yorktown by the same score in 2017.

Meanwhile the Kellam boys completed a perfect 15-0 regular season as well after Friday’s 2-0 win over Cox.

The Knights dominated the opposition by scoring 55 goals and only allowing 6 scores.

Kellam now gets ready for the region playoffs which get underway next week.