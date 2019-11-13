Kaelon Black leads Salem to unbeaten regular season

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) – Quiet and humble away from the field, Kaelon Black lets his play do all the talking on the field.

“I’m really just a humble and quiet person,” said Black, the senior running back at Salem High School. “I like to stay focused in school, and on the football field.”

On the field, he’s one of the most explosive play-makers in Hampton Roads.

“You see him on Friday Night Flights, and he can carry that rock,” said Salem head coach Shawn Wilson.

Having caught the attention of college programs like Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Old Dominion and East Carolina, Black helped lead the Sun Devils to a perfect (10-0) regular season, and a Beach District regular season title.

Salem hasn’t gone unbeaten since 2007, and hasn’t won the Beach District since 2011.

“It felt great, for the time being,” said Black. “But as we come into the new season, we start 0-0, and we got to make a state championship run.”

Salem has never won a state championship, but Black is hoping to change that.

“It’ll be really tough,” he said. “But at Salem, we’ll take it one game at a time, get through these games, and build to that state championship.”