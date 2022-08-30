PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A judge has dismissed a defamation lawsuit filed on behalf of former Portsmouth Police Chief Angela Greene against State Sen. Louise Lucas and other Portsmouth leaders.

Sen. Lucas, (D-Portsmouth), Portsmouth Councilwoman Lisa Lucas Burke (Lucas’ daughter) and Rev. Milton Blount were all named in the suit. Greene alleged they made false statements of fact about Greene’s conduct as chief of police. She was seeking $2 million from each of the defendants.

This comes a month after a judge in Dinwiddie County tossed a wrongful termination lawsuit brought by Greene against the City of Portsmouth.

Greene, who was fired from her position in Portsmouth in 2020, is now chief of police in Lexington, Virginia.