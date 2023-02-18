NORFOLK (WAVY) – James Madison completed a season sweep over Old Dominion after knocking off the Lady Monarchs 73-68 in an overtime thriller at Chartway Arena.

The loss puts ODU (19-10, 11-5) in a three-way-tie for second place in the Sun Belt behind Troy and JMU.

The final 30 seconds were like a heavyweight fight.

Kiki Jefferson, who scored 30 points, gave the Dukes a 59-57 lead with 21 seconds to go in regulation.

Kaye Clark answered with a lay-up with 12 seconds remaining to tie things up 59.

The Dukes (22-6, 12-4) responded with a nicely drawn up play capped off by a lay-in by Kseniia Kozlova to put JMU on top 61-59 with 5 seconds left.

ODU turned to senior Amari Young, who scored the first 8 points of the game and the last points of regulation, a short jump shot that rattled around the rim for what felt like an eternity before finally falling in to tie the game at 61 and send it to over time.

The Lady Monarchs led by as many six points in OT, but JMU went on a 8-0 run to close out the extra frame and in the process, snapped ODU’s six-game winning streak as the Dukes walk away with a 73-68 win.

Old Dominion closes out the regular season on the road against Marshall and Coastal Carolina and then it’s the conference tournament in Pensacola, FL.