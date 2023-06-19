SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Public Schools is offering students, families and JFK alums the opportunity to get a first look at concept drawings for the replacement school building.

According to a press release, there will also be a Q&A session for input on outfitting one of the showcases to be installed in the building.

The community information session will be held at JFK on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

For more information, please contact the Office of Communications and Community Engagement at 757-923-5244.