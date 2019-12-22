James Madison rolls past Weber State to advance to FCS title game

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Ben DiNucci threw for two touchdowns and ran for another and James Madison routed Weber State 30-14 to reach the Championship Subdivision national championship game.

The Dukes led 24-7 at halftime, added two second-half field goals and let their defense take care of the rest.

They will face North Dakota State for the FCS national title in Frisco, Texas, on January 11th.

“Just knowing that it’s North Dakota Stat, we know the history,” linebacker Dimitri Holloway said. “I feel like it’s better we are playing them, it’s a revenge tour type of deal, you want to beat the team that beat you in the National Championship.”

North Dakota State defeated JMU 17-13 in the 2017 title game.

The Dukes last won the FCS championship in 2016 when they defeated Youngstown State. JMU also won the title in 2004.

Weber State saw its playoff run end at Bridgeforth Stadium for the second time in three seasons. DiNucci hit Riley Stapleton with scoring throws of 18 and 34 yards and also scored on a 1-yard run.