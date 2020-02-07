Jackson scores 45, UTSA holds off ODU in OT

NORFOLK (WAVY)- Fans at Chartway Arena witnessed a dazzling display on Thursday night. Unfortunately for the home crowd, it wasn’t from the team they were cheering on.

Malik Curry poured in a career-high 30 points, only to be outdone by Jhivvan Jackson’s 45, and Texas-San Antonio managed to hold off Old Dominion 85-81 in overtime.

Jackson did most of his damage in the first half, when he connected on 11 of his 15 field goals, six of 10 from three-point range, and scored 28 points. ODU trailed the Road Runners by as many as 20, and by a 44-27 margin at halftime.

Curry and the sharp-shooting A.J. Oliver (20 points) led the Monarchs (9-15, 5-6 in Conference USA) all the way back to force overtime. With his team down by one in the final seconds, Curry drove to the basket and drew a two-shot foul with 4.4 left on the clock. He only sank one, and a final defensive stand sent the game into the extra time.