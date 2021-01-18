‘It has been the greatest honor:’ first lady Melania Trump releases farewell message

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — As the presidential transition is underway, first lady Melania Trump delivered a farewell message Monday, thanking frontline workers for their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic and calling on Americans to “remember that violence is never the answer.”

In the video message released on her Twitter account, she called serving as the first lady the “greatest honor of my life.”

“The past four years have been unforgettable. As Donald and I conclude our time in the White House, I think of all the people I have taken home in my heart and their incredible stories of love, patriotism, and determination,” she said.

While the first lady didn’t specifically reference the Capitol riots, she called for peace.

“Be passionate in everything you do but always remember that violence is never the answer and will never be justified, she said.

She also said she and President Donald Trump “grieve for the families who have lost a loved one due to the pandemic.”

“As the world continues to confront the COVID-19 pandemic, I thank all the nurses, doctors, health care professionals, manufacturing workers, truck drivers, and so many others who are working to save lives,” she said.

“Every life is precious, and I ask all Americans to use caution and common sense to protect the vulnerable as millions of vaccines are now being delivered,” she added.

On Friday, the first lady took to Twitter to say farewell to her social media initiative.

As the legacy of #BeBest comes to a close at the @WhiteHouse, we must continue to give a voice to our Nation's children & the issues that impact their lives. It's the values & spirit of the American people that inspired Be Best & it's those values that will carry on its mission. pic.twitter.com/fRBTWphmlj — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) January 15, 2021

In the tweet, she wrote, “As the legacy of #BeBest comes to a close at the @WhiteHouse, we must continue to give a voice to our Nation’s children & the issues that impact their lives.”

President Trump is skipping the inauguration. He’s also leaving town before President-elect Joe Biden takes the oath of office, meaning the pair will not be going to the Capitol together.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.