Into the Arms of Angels – Hospice Nurse Candy Kinser on Jessop’s Journal

(DOUG JESSOP – JESSOP’S JOURNAL – ABC4 NEWS – SALT LAKE CITY, UT) Candy Kinser, RN, BSN; has a job that I couldn’t do. She’s been a nurse for many years, first in the emergency room and now as a hospice nurse.

Full disclosure, I have a soft spot in my heart for nurses. My grandmother was a pediatric nurse in the 1940’s. I have one of her nursing school textbooks that literally has a chapter on the “proper care and use of leaches.”

It was a treat to visit with Candy for this twenty-nine-minute Jessop’s Journal interview. (BAD DAD JOKE ALERT- I’m sorry, I couldn’t help myself).

I don’t know about you, but at least for me, the older you get the more you are concerned about “Quality of Life.”

One of my favorite interviews in my long broadcast career was with a 103-year-old woman, named Romaine. Sharp as a tack. Sweetheart of a lady with a great attitude and wonderful advice. She recently passed away peacefully.

For me, if I can maintain a good quality of life, like Romaine did, I’m okay living for a long time. If my quality of life takes a turn for the worst, I’m okay with dying younger. Everyone’s definition of “quality” is different. Candy described it this way; “Connection with other human beings.”

We talked about what I like to call, “universal truths.” I think it is safe to say that everyone thinks about our life on this blue ball called Earth and our journey while we are here. It’s also natural to wonder about what happens next.

Candy is the author of a book called, “Into the Arms of the Angels” that tells true end-of-life stories.

It is clear to me that Candy is a very compassionate person that loves what she does as a hospice nurse. She smiled as she told me; “Dying people are really cool and they know what matters. It’s not the stock market, it’s not even their favorite sports team. It’s love. Family. Loved ones. Peace.”

It’s seems to me that when it’s your time to go, it’s your time. I’ve talked to a number of first responders over the years that have recounted stories of horrible accidents that people have miraculously survived and on the hand, minor fender benders that people died from.

Candy told me a couple of inspiring stories along those lines. The written word can certainly be powerful, but in this case, you really need to watch, hear, see, and feel the impact of those special stories that Candy told me.

Consider this your personal invitation to watch this episode of Jessop’s Journal and share it with someone that your care about.

I strongly feel that “stories have power”. Chances are that if you are going through something, that someone else probably has as well. The shared experiences we humans have can help each other. That my friend makes the point that stories “help us understand each other.”

You don’t have to agree with everyone, but in my opinion, if people would take more time getting to knowing more about others and where they are coming from, we just might find out that we have more similarities than differences.

Please consider following me at www.DougJessop.com, www.YouTube.com/dougjessop , www.Facebook.com/dougjessopnews, www.Instagram.com/dougjessopnews and www.Twitter.com/dougjessopnews

Jessop’s Journal is something special when it comes to broadcast news. I have the honor of being able to do longer in-depth interviews that you don’t normally see with people from all walks of life.

A big shout out goes to my collaborator, Ed Wilets, who does a great job as my videographer/editor for all my stories. I invite you to watch each episode of Jessop’s Journal at www.ABC4.com/Journal and share these stories with your friends and neighbors. Your feedback is always welcome at DJessop@abc4.com

Other episodes of Jessop’s Journal can be seen at www.ABC4.com/Journal and are made possible by the generous support of Rustico, Tailor Cooperative, JW Custom Hats, Ogden’s Own Distillery and XLEAR.

You can also see my positive business profiles called “Utah Success Stories” every Sunday in the ABC4 News at 10 p.m. or online at www.ABC4.com/Success

Stories have power. They help us understand each other. With another entry into Jessop ‘s Journal, I’m Doug Jessop , ABC4 News.