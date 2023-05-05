VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Romana Drury hunkered down with ten other people as a tornado passed through her Great Neck neighborhood.

“We just breathed a sigh of relief we were alive and uninjured,” Romana Drury said.

Drury said that was her first thought after the tornado passed.

It was later that Drury worried about her home.

“First thing we did that night is call the insurance agency,” she said.

Now, it’s a waiting game.

“It’s very hard to be patient,” Drury said. “I just want to get everything out of here and move on, but we have to wait and see what the damages are.”

USAA Communications Director Rebekah Nelson said it might take some time.

“With the supply chain the way it is and the demand right after the storm, there can be some delay, but the sooner you file your claim, the soon you get in that line,” she said.

That’s why she said you should file your claim now.

“Filing your claim is really that first step in that process to try to get your life in order,” Nelson said.

Most homeowner insurance policies cover damage from a tornado, but your policy will spell out precisely what’s covered.

“A lot of times, people are unsure what they have. Just talk with us, talk with claims, and we will help them through that process,” said State Farm agent Kim Hitchman.

Once you submit your claim, an adjuster will visit you.

“They will assess the damage, apply a dollar figure to that and work with the contractor,” Hitchman said.

You might have to pay for parts of the damage.

“The deductible that you have chosen on your policy is the portion you are responsible for in your claim,” Nelson said.

Again, it’ll take time for the final damage assessment, so if you need to make temporary fixes, you can.

“If you need to board your windows or put a tarp on your roof, make sure you document,” Nelson said, “so take photographs and keep your receipts for any item you need to purchase so you can present them to your insurance company.”

When you move on to those permanent fixes with a contractor, make sure to research who you are working with.

“Anytime an event like this comes through an area, we do see fraudulent contractors that come through,” Nelson said.

Your insurance company can help recommend local contractors. Also, check out the businesses’ Better Business Bureau rating.