Instant classic, Lake Taylor rallies from 27 point deficit to stun Norcom 57-56

(WAVY) — In one of the wildest games in Hampton Roads history, Lake Taylor rallied from a 27 point deficit to defeat Norcom 57-56 in overtime on Friday night.

The Titans took a 42-40 in the fourth quarter on a touchdown run by Malik Newton. But on the ensuing kickoff, Norcom answered with an 85-yard touchdown return by Karon Prunty to put the Greyhounds back on top 46-42.

After a Norcom turnover, Lake Taylor reclaimed the lead on another touchdown run by Malik Newton to put the Titans out front 49-46.

Norcom tied it with six seconds left in the game on a field goal by Kaleb-Twyman Buxton to force overtime.

The Greyhounds struck first, but Lake Taylor answered on Malik Newton’s sixth touchdown of the game.

Titans coach Hank Sawyer decided to go for the two point conversion and the win, and it was Malik Newton that crossed the goal line, giving Lake Taylor an improbable 57-56 win.

