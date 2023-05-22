HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – An example of persistence unfolded Monday in Hampton Roads – persistence in our community to try and find the answers into Codi Bigsby’s disappearance.

It’s been nearly 17 months since the 4-year-old was reported missing by his father, who is a person of interest in the disappearance and has been charged with felony child neglect unrelated to the disappearance.

Since then, people in the Hampton community where the boy lived – and across social media – have kept Codi’s name in the news.

Now, two advocates are trying a different approach, showing amazing persistence.

Did what these two advocates do today make a difference?

Well, it did, and it did to them – never to forget Codi.

10 On Your Side was at the Codi fence – full of remembrances and love and hope on this morning – as two Codi advocates hit the road to spread the word Codi is missing.

Klalil Cribb heads United We Stand in Hampton Roads.

He knows the naysayers.

“Some say he is still here; some say he is not,” Cribb said. “I just think this is an important remembrance just letting people know we are for Justice for Codi.”

I’s that hope that drives them to try.

Nancy Strickland heads We are Codi’s Voice.

“I have said it. I call him my little dude,” Strickland said. “I’m like, ‘We’re coming for you little dude. We are going to find you and we are going to bring you home.'”

We watched them leave, these two determined goodwill ambassadors.

They stopped at a rest area to hang a flyer.

They went to a Metro stop in Capitol Heights to spread the word, putting flyers under windshield wipers for Metro riders to see upon their return. The Bigsby family has members living around Capitol Heights.

And the final stop is the White House. Strickland took video of Cribb taping up a flyer on a park bench.

Strickland can be heard on tape.

“Hey everybody this is Nancy Strickland of We are Codi’s Voice, and here is Klalil Cribb of United We Stand of Hampton Roads and we have made it to the White House to post the poster right outside the White House. We hope we can bring some type of awareness in D.C.”

Cribb then took video of Strickland taping up a flyer on the bench as well.

“Hey, we are putting flyers on benches that Codi Bigsby is still missing, and we are still going to bring awareness whether it is in Virginia, Maryland, or D.C.,” Cribb said.

There is a picture on a flyer that reads “Missing Child,” and picture is of Cody with a sweatshirt that reads, “Inspire.”

That’s exactly the word to describe these two advocates and what they did Monday, as they vow never to forget Codi.