Indian River’s LaMareon James headlines ODU’s latest recruiting class

CHESAPEAKE (WAVY) — First-year Old Dominion football coach Ricky Rahne has been hard at since coming to Norfolk after a stint as the Offensive Coordinator at Penn State.

On the second National Signing Day, Rahne and his staff signed 12 players today, including three-star recruit LaMareon James.

James starred at Indian River High School in Chesapeake and had offers from Power Five programs such as Auburn, Virginia Tech, North Carolina, Nebraska and others.

He had committed to UNC, but withdrew his commitment and re-opened his recruiting.

James narrowed his choices to two colleges, Pittsburgh and Old Dominion.

James played multiple positions in high school, but he’s being listed as a defensive back at Old Dominion.

“The new coaching staff came and I had my official visit, that’s when I changed my mind,” James said. “I thought about it for a week and I made my decision yesterday.”

James said coming to ODU to play for Rahne and his staff was more than a football decision.

“He (Rahne) keeps it real, he didn’t lie to me. Most people talk about football, football, football. They (ODU) were talking to me mostly about my academics, they checked on me everyday to make sure I was doing my homework.”

Below is a complete list of players that Ricky Rahne and his staff have signed to ODU.

Alonzo Ford – 6-3, 290 – DT – Richmond, Va./Varina

Three-star recruit … No. 51 ranked recruit in Virginia … Earned first-team Class 5A All-State honors on both the offensive and defensive line … Helped Varina to an 11-3 record and berth in the state semifinals as a senior … As a junior, recorded 34 tackles, nine tackles for loss, three sacks and an interception.

Other Schools Considered: Boston College, Air Force, Army, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, Temple

K’Ron Ferrell – 5-11, 170 – CB – Dorchester, S.C./Woodland

Three-star recruit … No. 53 ranked recruit in South Carolina … Helped Woodland to a 9-3 record and berth in the South Carolina State playoffs … Played in the annual North-South South Carolina All-Star Game … Totaled 67 tackles and six interceptions as a senior … Recorded seven touchdowns combined on offense and special teams … Earned first-team All-Lowcountry honors.

Other Schools Considered: Georgia Tech, Appalachian State, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Middle Tennessee

Tre Hawkins – 6-3, 186 – S – Temple, Texas//Temple/Trinity Valley

Recorded 60 tackles, seven pass breakups and two interceptions as a senior at Temple HS … Helped Temple to a berth in the regional final his senior year … Also a standout sprinter on the track team … Recorded 26 tackles this season at Trinity Valley … Notched 18 tackles and a forced fumble as a freshman at Trinity Valley.

Keyshawn Hunter – 6-2, 295 – DT – Washington, D.C./H.D. Woodson

A three-star recruit by 247 sports … Ranked as the No. 12 recruit from Washington, D.C., and No. 95 defensive tackle in the country … Registered 65 tackles and eight sacks as a senior … Helped Woodson H.D. to a 7-5 record and berth in the state semifinals … Two-time first-team All-DCIAA … First-team All-State.

Other Schools Considered: NC State, Syracuse, Rutgers, Florida State, Wake Forest, Wisconsin, East Carolina, Toledo, UMass, Liberty

Talyn Hunter – 6-4, 255 – OL – Harrisburg, N.C./Hickory Ridge

Helped Hickory Ridge to an 8-4 record and berth in the second round of the North Carolina State playoffs … Earned all-conference honors.

Other Schools Considered: Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, Colorado State

LaMareon James – 5-10, 170 – CB – Chesapeake, Va./Indian River

Three-star recruit … Ranked as the No. 3 recruit in Hampton Roads by the Virginian Pilot … Two-time first-team All-Tidewater … Named first-team All-Region … Caught 24 passes for 681 yards and rushed for 475 yards and 10 touchdowns as a senior … Recorded five interceptions and returned two for touchdowns on defense … No. 7 ranked recruit in Virginia (Rivals).

Other Schools Considered: Auburn, Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Virginia Tech, East Carolina, Liberty

Tyrik McDaniel – 6-1, 184 – S – Irmo, S.C./Dutch Fork

Three-star recruit … Led Dutch Fork to four-straight South Carolina State Championships … Earned All-State honors as a senior … No. 25 ranked recruit in South Carolina.

Other Schools Considered: Akron, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Southern Miss, UConn

Obie Sanni – 5-9, 185 – RB – Aurora, Colo./Smoky Hill

A two-time Metro 10 Conference Player of the Year … Earned Colorado Class 5A All-State accolades at running back … Rushed 172 times for 1,603 yards and 29 touchdowns as a senior … Totaled 4,004 yards and 49 touchdowns in his career … Led Smoky Hill to an 11-1 record and to the second round of the Colorado State playoffs.

Santana Saunders – 6-5, 270 – OL – Upper Marlboro, Md./Charles Herbert Flowers

Three-star recruit … Led Charles Herbert Flowers High School to third round of the Maryland State playoffs … Earned first-team All-County accolades … Played in the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl.

Other Schools Considered: Maryland, Buffalo, East Carolina, Kent State, Ohio

Adrian Spellman – 6-4, 240 – DE – Elizabeth City, N.C./Northeastern

Three-star recruit … Registered 122 tackles and 20 sacks as a senior in 2019 … His 20 sacks were the seventh most in North Carolina this season … Led Northeastern to back-to-back state championship game appearances.

Other Schools Considered: Duke, Appalachian State, East Carolina, Liberty

Chazz Wallace – 6-2, 290 – DL – Gaithersburg, Md./The Avalon School

Three-star recruit … No. 44 ranked recruit in Maryland … Played for the United States National Under-19 team in the International Bowl.

Other Schools Considered: Louisville, Maryland, Rutgers, Akron, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Coastal Carolina, Eastern Michigan, FIU, Liberty, Ken State, Ohio, Temple, Toledo

Levi Wentz – 6-3, 180 – CB – Gibsonia, Pa./Pine Richland

Two-star recruit … Totaled 45 tackles, nine pass breakups, two interceptions and two tackles for loss … Helped Pine Richland to a 10-2 record and berth in the state playoffs … Played one year of high school football.

Other Schools Considered: Army, Navy

Signed on Dec. 18

Dominique Anthony – 6-1, 220 – QB – Oxon Hill, Md./Potomac

A three-star recruit by 247 sports … Ranked as No. 61 recruit from the state of Maryland … Completed 156-of-275 passes for 2,962 yards, 38 touchdowns and six interceptions … Helped Potomac to a 12-2 record and berth in the state championship game.

Malcolm Britt – 6-0, 207 – LB – Norfolk, Va./Oscar Smith

A three-star recruit by 247 sports … Ranked as No. 38 recruit in Virginia … Ranked as preseason No. 10 player in Hampton Roads by the Virginian Pilot … 6A Defensive Player of the Year … Led Oscar Smith to a 13-2 record and berth in the state championship game … Had 65 tackles and eight sacks as a junior … Earned All-Tidewater honors.

Other Schools Considered: Air Force, Army, Liberty, Navy, Temple, JMU, Dartmouth, Harvard, Yale, Columbia, Princeton, Penn, Cornell

Ethan Duane – 6-0, 198 – P – Melbourne, Australia

Ranked No. 2 among international punters by ProKicker.com … His average hang time of 4.58 is the best among international punters.

Devin Lester – 5-11, 175 – WR – Bluefield, Va./Graham

A three-star recruit by 247 sports … Earned first-team All-State honors as a junior at wide receiver and defensive back … Totaled 1,800 all-purpose yards and 25 total touchdowns … Helped Graham to an 11-3 record and berth in state semifinals.

Other Schools Considered: Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, JMU

Amorie Morrison – 6-4, 235 – DE – Virginia Beach, Va./Salem

A three-star recruit by 247 sports … Helped Salem to a 13-2 record and berth in state quarterfinals … Ranked as the No. 23 recruit in Hampton Roads by the Virginian Pilot.

Other Schools Considered: Marshall

Noah Robinson – 6-3, 180 – WR – Mineral, Va./Louisa County

A three-star recruit by 247 sports … Ranked as No. 34 recruit in Virginia … Earned first-team All-District and All-Region accolades as a junior at wide receiver and defensive back … Caught 26 passes for 500 yards and three touchdowns … Had 60 tackles and a pair of interceptions … Had two returns for touchdowns.

Other Schools Considered: Appalachian State, Miami (Ohio), JMU