NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A month after Tahesha Saunders’ tragic death, there has been an arrest in the case.

Tahesha’s mom, Monica Saunders, told 10 On Your Side her daughter was dating Ronald Brown, and that he was a huge part of her grandchildren’s life.

Behind closed doors, Saunders said Brown was physically and verbally abusive.

“She started telling me she was scared,” Saunders said.

She said the young mother told her Brown held a gun to her head and threatened to kill her.

Saunders pushed her to leave, but it was too late.

“He executed my child,” she said. “You took her life from her six kids.”

The family knew who did it. The past month they’ve lived in fear knowing he wasn’t in police custody.

This week, the family breathed a sigh of relief.

“It felt so good to hear he was caught,” Saunders said. “I hope he rots in jail.”

That relief was short-lived. The tragedy is still raw and painful.

“It’s been kind of hard since,” said Zhyrion Saunders, Tahesha’s son.

Her family said they are clinging to all the memories they have.

“She was funny. Always kind,” said Xhyria Saunders, Tahesha’s daughter. “I miss that when I do something silly, she says you are a crazy woman.”

Her family urges anyone in an abusive relationship to seek help.

If you or you know someone who may be a victim of domestic violence or child abuse, click here for a list of local and national resources.