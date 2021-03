NORFOLK (WAVY) – Jaylin Hunter led all scores with 17 points off the bench, and led Old Dominion to a 73-60 win over Middle Tennessee at Chartway Arena on Saturday night.

It was the third straight victory for the Monarchs, who are now tied with Western Kentucky for first place in the East Division of Conference USA.

Xavier Green scored nine points in his last home game wearing a Monarchs uniform. Austin Trice, another reserve, added 11 points.