The FBI investigates public corruption cases like this often and relies on tips from the public to hold the powerful accountable.

Public corruption is people taking advantage of their position in government for personal gain, and it’s not uncommon for it to happen here in Hampton Roads, but FBI investigators say tips from the public are vital in bringing these cases to light.

“For us to at least get a tip and examine it gives us an opportunity to peel back the onion and see if something’s there,” said Norfolk FBI Special Agent in Charge Brian Dugan.

One of the most notable cases Ford investigated was the July 1997 rape and murder of Michelle Moore Bosko in her Norfolk apartment.

Four sailors were wrongfully convicted and imprisoned in this case. They became known as the Norfolk Four.

Some defendants in those cases investigated by Ford, including the sailors, had their convictions overturned.

Court documents show he also took bribes from criminal defendants while working as a homicide investigator.

Another notable public corruption case here in Hampton Roads is the case involving former Norfolk Sheriff Robert McCabe.

He was sentenced to 12 years in prison for accepting money, gift cards, campaign contributions, and other gifts in exchange for favoring vendors and their contracts with the Norfolk City Jail.

“He got kickbacks and bribes from suppliers that should have been providing services to the jail,” Dugan said.

Dugan said there are some red flags to look out for, such as people driving cars they normally wouldn’t be able to afford, or seeing the same company always getting contracts for government jobs.”

Sometimes people are smart about what they’re doing as far as taking a little bit off the top,” Dugan said, “feeling entitled to additional resources for themselves because whatever position they’re in, but that starts eroding the functionality of that government agency or that entity.

“He said if you see something, say something. “It’s crucial for people to reach out and say, ‘Would someone look at this?’ And again, this is one of our top priorities in our criminal program,” Dugan said. “We definitely take a look at it.”

Dugan said they always treat victims and witnesses the correct way if they want to remain anonymous, but may need to come back and talk to you about how you got access to the information.”

We’ll protect their identity as much as we can, and, you know, we’ve worked with witnesses in these situations for generations,” Dugan said, “so we know how to do it the right way, but certainly the tip line will be treated anonymously, unless the person otherwise is willing to come forward more.”

And with taxpayer dollars at stake, there could be a lot on the line.

FBI Norfolk has a toll-free tip line number, 1-844-FIGHTPC or 1-844-344-4872. You can also submit tips online at tips.FBI.gov.

“The more information we get,” Dugan said, “the more we have to go on to check into the credibility of the tip to see if there’s other reporting out there that maybe we can start putting the pieces of the puzzle together to build the case.”