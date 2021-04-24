Highland Springs blanks Maury 13-0 in Class 5 state semifinal

NORFOLK (WAVY) — In a showdown between the winners of the previous five Class 5 state championships, Highland Springs punched its ticket to the state championship after the Springers defeated Maury 13-0 on Saturday afternoon at Powhatan Field.

After a scoreless first quarter, Highland Springs scored in the final minutes of the first half Juwan Dent connected with Latrell Sutton on a 55-yard touchdown to give the Springers a 6-0 halftime lead.

Highland Springs received the ball to open the second half and on the opening kickoff a long return set the Springers with good field position.

Dent then found Sutton again for another touchdown to put Highland Springs up 13-0.

A week after shutting out Deep Creek 41-0 in the region final, Maury just could not get its offense going as the Springers stymied each and every Commodores possession.

Highland Springs will play Stone Bridge next week in the state championship game.