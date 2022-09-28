CHESAPEAKE (WAVY) – Fresh off of an impressive 27-17 win over Nansemond River, Indian River quarterback Tyler Allison has been selected as the Hardee’s Player of the Week.

The junior quarterback led the Braves last week with 211 yards and four touchdowns for their third victory of the 2022 season.

“My line was blocking,” Allison said. “My receivers, we were just on point that night.”

The Braves only setback was a loss at undefeated King’s Fork.

At 6-foot-3 and 180 pounds, Allison has been Indian River’s starting QB since he was a freshman.

He’s closing in on the Indian River passing record and he’s caught the attention of college programs such as Maryland and Wake Forest.

“I just tell him, don’t think about the record, don’t think about the numbers,” Braves coach Brandon Carr said. “Just go out there, do what you can to help the team win. If we do those things, the numbers will come, the records will come.”

Indian River (3-1) hosts the Class 6 State Champions, Oscar Smith.