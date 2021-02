VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) – Donald Hand did everything he could to will his team to the promised land. The Landstown High School junior scored a game-high 43 points, and was a perfect 27 of 27 from the free throw line, but it wasn’t enough.

Potomac Senior built and early lead the Eagles could not overcome, and went on to win 79-73 in Wednesday night’s Class 6 state semifinal.