Hampton’s Prunty prioritizes health, safety over a football season

HAMPTON (WAVY) – There is nothing Robert Prunty would love more than to be coaching his Hampton University football team this coming season. But he’s making one thing emphatically clear- he will not sacrifice health and safety for the sake of playing a season.

“We’re not concentrating on just sports, we’re looking at your well-being,” said Prunty, who’s heading into his third year as the Pirates’ head man.

The NCAA allowed student athletes to return to campus for individual, voluntary workouts back on June 1. Not a single Pirates’ football player will report until August 1. Prunty is fully on-board with the decision, even if it means his team’s conditioning may lag behind other programs.

“If it means us being two months behind, it’s okay,” said Prunty. “I would rather be two months behind than put these kids health and safety in danger.”

Hampton’s football team will be one of the last in Virginia to report for workouts this Summer. Prunty says he and the entire Pirates athletics program will strictly adhere to guidelines released by the Center for Disease Control.

With a little over two months to go before Hampton is set to kick off against Virginia Union, the $1 million-question remains; will there be college football in 2020?

Prunty intends to follow the guidelines of the CDC, whatever answer that may lead to.