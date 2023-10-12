HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Going green as a group.

That’s the appeal for some Hampton Roads homeowners looking to install solar panels on their home.

“It’s a nice feeling that most of the energy we get is from the sun, and that we’re selling some of it back,” said Debbie Ybarra, who joined a solar panel co-op last year.

The co-op is run by nonprofit Solar United Neighbors. It works by getting a big group of people together who are interested in installing the panels. They get multiple bids by different companies, then choose which installer they want to go with.

“My husband loves the $7 a month electric bill,” Ybarra said.

Ben Hoyne is the program associate for the co-op.

“With solar, the industry and the market has become more mainstream in the last few years and so there’s a lot of things to learn,” he said, adding that “it’s really a great way to make sure your energy is generated right here in Hampton Roads.”

The group has helped more than 100 homeowners install solar panels on their home. It’s free to join. It is open to homeowners and business owners from Williamsburg to Virginia Beach, including Portsmouth, Chesapeake, Suffolk and Northampton County residents.

Individuals interested in going solar can sign up for the co-op or one of the upcoming information sessions at the co-op web page solarunitedneighbors.org/hr2023.