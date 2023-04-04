Finland joins NATO as the war in Ukraine continues

Tuesday, Finland officially joined the NATO military alliance.

Finland joins NATO as the war in Ukraine continues

Tuesday, Finland officially joined the NATO military alliance.

City Cruises Norfolk relaunches for 45th season

WAVY News 10's Kiahnna Patterson reports.

Del. Glenn Davis not running for reelection

Davis announced the decision on Twitter saying that it has been an honor to represent the city that he has always called home.

Former Portsmouth City Manager to refile lawsuit …

Jones was suing the city for wrongful termination after she was fired last May during a contentious city council meeting. She had served in the position for just over a year.

It’s Norfolk Tides opening day, here’s what you need …

WAVY-TV 10's Brett Hall reports

Police investigate shooting of 3-year-old boy in …

WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports.

VB 2nd graders get interactive lesson on the life …

WAVY News 10 Chief Photographer Jeff Myers filed this report.

Sources: Hampton Police Chief to become new Norfolk …

Talbot will leave the Hampton Police Department at the end of this month to become the new chief in Norfolk, according to sources.

Navy sailor charged in Capitol riot was stationed …

A Navy sailor charged with storming the U.S. Capitol was stationed on an aircraft carrier in Norfolk when he joined a mob’s attack on the building, according to a court filing Monday.

NC coast buys disability-friendly vehicles to help …

WAVY News 10.

Two playground on VB Oceanfront to be replaced, relocated

WAVY News 10.

Local cities named in Healthiest U.S. Cities study …

WAVY News 10.

Hampton Roads Show

Bopeep and Renee Inc. Sneaker Ball

Reck on the Road: Hampton Roads Chess Association

Camp JCC – Summer Day Camps

Charcuterie for All Occasions

Dealing With A.I. in the Workforce

Importance of Animal Eye Screenings

Community Connection: St. Mary’s Home

The Z Fringe Festival

Science Summer Camp

Military Minute: LGBTQ+ Employee Resource Group

In The Kitchen: Curry Chicken and White Rice

Robotic Lips

Weather

WAVY Weather Afternoon Update | April 4, 2023

WAVY Weather Morning Update | April 4, 2023

WAVY Weather Night Update | April 3, 2023

WAVY Weather Evening Update | April 3, 2023

WAVY Weather Afternoon Update | April 3, 2023

WAVY Weather Morning Update | April 3, 2023

WAVY Weather Night Update | April 2, 2023

Spring warmth builds this week | April 2nd, 2023

WAVY Weather Morning Update | April 2, 2023

WAVY Weather Evening Update | April 1, 2023

Windy into the night, cool sunshine Sunday | April …

WAVY Weather Morning Update | April 1, 2023

WAVY Archive

WAVY Archive: 1993 Virginia Beach Dome Last Concert

WAVY Sports Archive: 1984 Norfolk Q Masters Billiards …

WAVY Sports Archive: 1984 Worrell 1000

WAVY Sports Archive: 1984 Churchland Little League …

WAVY Sports Archive: 1984 Newport News Tami Elliott …

WAVY Sports Archive: 1984 Live July Sports Segment …

WAVY Sports Archive: 1984 Virginia Beach Olympia …

WAVY Sports Archive: 1984 Kickboxer Curtis Bush

WAVY Sports Archive: 1984 Harborfest Pepsi Challenge …

WAVY Sports Archive: 1984 Harborfest Weekend Sports …

WAVY Sports Archive: 1984 Harborfest Chesapeake Bay …

WAVY Sports Archive: 1987 Redskins Rookies Brian …

