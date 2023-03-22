PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The annual Sneakers from a Preacher basketball game invites troubled youth and special needs students to play against the community’s pastors before receiving a gift that the pastors hope will allow them to walk with purposeful steps.

The event, to take place at noon Friday at I.C. Norcom High School in Portsmouth.

After the game each player will receive a pair of shoes that have been blessed by the faith community.

Pastor Karl Wilkins of The Mount Suffolk, who organized the event, said the game will be a time for kids who feel beaten down in life to feel like winners.

“We include our special needs community when they come and be a part of the team because again, we want our youth to know what it feels like to have a victory,” Wilkins said, “and I think a lot of our youth are missing that. They don’t know what a victory feels like, so I try to capitalize off of that moment.”

Wilkins said he loves how the whole community comes together in support of the game.

“Local businesses, when they hear about it – Walmart, Target – they start donating supplies,” Wilkins said, “you know, drinks chips and things of that nature.”

In past years, he has used the game as a teaching tool to relate to the struggles the kids experience in their own lives.

“I’m able to go in and talk to them about, ‘Hey, you see how important it is to work together as a team. We were down in life, sometimes you’re gonna be down but look we’ve got to hang in there,'” Wilkins said.

He said the upcoming game is part of the faith community’s effort in changing the lives of the next generation.

“If we’re going to change the direction of the new generation, first, I believe it’s going to start with putting something on their feet,” Wilkins said, “and second, I think it’s going to be with (the) community coming together because they need a village as well.”